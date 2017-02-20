Here Are Some Fantastic Tips About Wine

Have you ever gone to a fancy restaurant and been confused as to which wine you should order? If so, you're in luck, as you no longer have to stare at the wine menu in confusion. All you need is the right advice to help you select wine, and this article features just that.

Keep in mind that while some individuals are billed as experts when it comes to wine, no one knows everything. Your personal preferences are your own. You may like something that an expert really hates. Make up your own mind and have fun trying new things and experimenting. You won't regret it!

Simply because a bottle of wine is more expensive than another does not mean that it is necessarily better. You don't have to buy the most expensive bottles of wine that you find. Try wine at all different price levels. You may like something better that is less expensive than what you usually buy.

When buying wine as a gift, consider pairing it with food of some sort. A nice basket containing some chocolate and wine or fine cheese and wine makes a wonderful gift. It gives the recipient some meal ideas, and can provide for a wonderful atmosphere at a festive event.

Choose your food and wine pairings carefully. Typically, white wine is suitable for light dishes, salads or fish. Red wine goes well with heavier dishes and dark meats. The rule of thumb is the heavier or darker the dish, the darker the wine that you choose. If you have having a multi-course dinner, start with white wine and progress to red wine.

Having a sniff at the cork from the wine bottle is not the best way to determine whether or not your wine is spoiled. While this may work in some cases, there are times when a cork smells musty and the wine is perfectly fine. Tasting it is the only way to know for sure.

Are you going to a tailgate event where you want to serve wine? If so, buy wines with a screw top. You won't have to trouble yourself with opening corks or remembering bottle openers. The ability to securely re-seal the bottle also comes in handy.

Take a trip to the regions that are growing the wine. To really appreciate the ways different grapes taste, you should see them harvested. You will be able to understand how best to describe wine's characteristics to other folks. Not to mention the areas are lovely and offer a good travel experience.

Learn the pronunciation of all of the wines that you serve so that you sound as professional as possible when you are around your guests. This can go a long way if you are having a party or get together with friends in your house. There are common names for wine, so get acquainted with the lingo.

Carry a map or some sort of direction for your given area. Some of the best wine venues are incredibly organized and easy to navigate, while others are chaotic and will lose you in the twits-and-turns. Print off a map of your designated area, and you'll never miss that perfect shop just around the bend.

Make sure that the bottle is very cold when you open it. This will yield much better wine taste, especially if you are serving a large group of people. Obviously, wine will get cold once the bottle is opened, and it is at room temperature, so ascertain that it is cold upon opening.

Take the advice of wine critics with a grain of salt since you may have entirely different tastes than they do. Many people rely on critics to give them advice on what wines to select, but they end up disappointed. Only do this if you are sure that you and the critic have very similar palates.

If you want to know how to pair wine with foods, think of the wine as a kind of condiment. If your food would benefit from pepper, seek wines with peppery notes. However, if you're looking for a lemon or butter taste, then locate a wine that lists these as one of its undertones. By doing this, you are certain to combine wine and food correctly.

If you're about to drink a very young red wine, a recent vintage, hold the stem of the glass and swirl it around. This lets all the flavors, and aromas come out of the wine while oxygen is introduced to the wine itself. This softens the tannins and makes for a great drink.

When selecting a red wine, you need to give the wine a chance to breathe after opening. This gives the wine more time to interact with the oxygen in the air. If you are pressed for time, pour the wine through an aerator and into a decanter so that it breathes properly first.

If you buy a wine in a supermarket, keep in mind that the wine is probably meant for immediate drinking. That is largely what a supermarket stocks, rather than aged wines. Don't try to pick an older wine thinking it will be better. Just buy the freshest and most recent.

Now that you know more about wine and how it fits into what you're doing, you should have some easier choices coming your way. You will know more about what to buy and what to use now. If it's something you want to enjoy as a collector, continue to learn more information.